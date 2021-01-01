From bitcoin, cryptocurrency, blockchain apparel co.
Bitcoin To The Moon BTC Rocket Crypto Currency Blockchain Tote Bag
Let that Bitcoin price skyrocket To The Moon! This is the perfect apparel for all bitcoin enthusiasts, investors, miners, btc lovers, traders, and anyone interested in cryptocurrency. This bitcoin to the moon jersey features an astronaut flying to the Moon carrying a Bitcoin cryptocurrency. Makes a great gift for any holiday including Christmas, Birthdays, Valentines Day, Thanksgiving, and New Year. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.