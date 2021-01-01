From bitcoin quotes and bitcoin sayings designs
Bitcoin is The Treasure For Nerds. Hodl BTC Tote Bag
Advertisement
Are you a cryptocurrency bitcoin believer, Bitcoin Trader, or bitcoin hodler? BTC is digital money and digital currency. You need to HOLD bitcoin. Trust in the bitcoin blockchain and buy the dip. Bitcoin is the first Cryptocurrency, virtual currency, cyber cash, cybercash. Never sell your Cryptocurrency, especially your bitcoin BTC. Bitcoin is king. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.