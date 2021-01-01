Bodum BISTRO Blade Grinder, Electric Blade Coffee Grinder, Black

COFFEE GRINDER: BISTRO Blade coffee grinders take whole coffee beans from coarse to fine quickly and efficiently; fresh brewing from the comfort of your home BLADE & MOTOR: The blade grinder has a strong, durable stainless steel cutting blade that spins at a precise RPM, plus a powerful 150W motor SLEEK DESIGN: Push-button control allows for pulse action or continuous grind, and transparent lid allows the fineness grade to be observed to ensure coffee is made to your liking COMPACT: Small coffee grinder has convenient cord storage in the base of grinder, perfect if you plan to leave out on the kitchen counter SERVINGS: This powerful coffee grinder makes enough coffee needed for brewing 8 cups of French press; pair with Bodum coffee maker, Weight: 1.66 Pounds, Manufacturer: BODUM