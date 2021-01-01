From bissell, inc
bissell adapt ion pet 10.8v lithium ion 2 in 1 cordless stick vacuum, teal, 2286a
Buy BISSELL, save pets. BISSELL will donate $5 to the BISSELL Pet Foundation for each purchase of this pet product, upon activation Adapt Ion Pet offers cordless convenience great for quick pick-ups and daily cleans. Removable hand vacuum releases with the push of a button to clean furniture, tables and other above floor surfaces. 2-Way Folding Handle adapts to reach far under furniture and collapses for easy, compact storage. Designed for pet messes also clean hard-to-reach areas around the home. Swivel steering makes maneuvering around furniture a cinch while vacuuming. Lithium Ion battery provides up to 15 minutes of run time with various cleaning mode & attachments Easily move across surfaces and customize your clean with the touch of a button with the Brush Roll ON/OFF switch.