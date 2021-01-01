Bisola L-Shape Writing Desk
Description
L-shaped writing desk and cabinetFeatures:Metal legs1 storage (including 6 storage compartments and 3 shelves)Storage Interior Dimensions (Middle Top): 24""L x 13""D x 10""H Storage Interior Dimensions (Middle Bottom): 24""L x 13""D x 11""H Storage Interior Dimensions (Side Top): 20""L x 13""D x 10""H Storage Interior Dimensions (Side Bottom): 20""L x 13""D x 11""H Floor clearance: 30""Desk Type: Writing deskHeight Adjustable: NoHeight Adjustment Mechanism: Shape: L-ShapeReversible Orientation: NoTop Color: Gray OakTop Material: SteelTop Material Details: Top Manufactured Wood Type: Top Metal Finish Application: Top Wood Species: Base Color: BlackBase Material: SteelBase Material Details: Base Manufactured Wood Type: Base Metal Finish Application: Base Wood Species: Natural Variation Type: No Natural VariationPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingMirrored: NoGaming Configuration: Finished Back: NoExterior Shelving: NoNumber of Exterior Shelves: Cabinets Included: NoLocking Cabinet: Number of Cabinets: Number of Interior Shelves: Soft Close Cabinets: Cabinet Configuration: Drawers Included: NoLocking Drawer: File Drawer: Drawer Glide Mechanism: Drawer Glide Material: Safety Stop: Soft Close Drawer: Drawer Weight Capacity: Number of Drawers: Bookcase Included: NoBookcase Configuration: CPU Storage: NoOffice Chair Included: NoChair Frame Color: Chair Seat Color: Office Chair Material: Office Chair Material Details: Chair Upholstery Fill Material: Upholstered: NoShagreen-embossed Exterior: NoCasters Included: NoLocking Brakes: Drawer Pedestal Included: NoNumber of Drawer Pedestals: Hutch Included: NoDesk Return Included: Built-In Lighting: NoBulb Type: Bulb Included: Built-In Outlets: NoBuilt-In USB Port: NoIntegrated Wireless Charging Surface: NoCable Management: NoFoldable: NoWeight Capacity: 100Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseDS Primary Product Style: Country / FarmhouseDS Secondary Product Style: Modern FarmhouseMain Wood Joinery Method: Kiln-Dried Wood: Base Type: Wood / Metal Legs: Metal LegsSpefications:UL Listed: ADA Compliant: ISTA 1A Certified: NoTAA Compliant: NoANSI/BIFMA X5.5 Desk Products: NoANSI/SOHO S6.5 Small Office/Home Office: NoComposite Wood Product (CWP): NoCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: CAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: BIFMA G1 Ergonomics Guideline for Furniture: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): BS 5852 Certified: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesCPSC - 16 CFR 1303 Compliant: Canada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: ANSI/BIFMA X5.6 Panel Systems: CSA Certified: BIFMA HCF 8.1 - Healthcare Furniture Design: Lacey Act Compliant: Energy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: SCS Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoEnvironmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: GreenSpec: Blauer Engel: CPG Compliant: EPP Compliant: ANSI/BIFMA e3 Furniture Sustainability Standard: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: NoEcoLogo Certified: GreenSeal Certified: EU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: NoIndoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: ANSI/BIFMA X7.1 Standard for Formaldehyde & TVOC Emissions: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoGR