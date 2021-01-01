Bisexual Strawberry LGBTQ Pride Flag Fruit Gifts Bisexual Strawberry LGBTQ Bi Pride Cottagecore Kawaii Fruit Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

This empowering LGBTQIA gay & bisexual rights design is the perfect way to show your bi side to the world and end bisexual erasure one awesome foodie fashion statement at a time. Celebrate the beauty of sexual diversity, this bi pride design is fierce! Featuring a kawaii aesthetic cottagecore strawberry fruit with the rainbow colors of the bisexual flag, this soft grunge pastel goth LGBT design captures the self love everyone should feel about their own lifestyle, whether they are lgbtq+ or an ally 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only