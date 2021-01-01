Biscuits have very little vitamins saying bakery T-Shirt

Biscuits have very little vitamins, so you have to eat a lot of them. Cool gift idea for your girlfriend who is constantly biscuits and is trying to keep a diet. No diet comes against biscuits. Nice gift for mom on Christmas. Make a statement for indulgence people who like to eat cookies, cookies and biscuits. Finally, the reason is found, why your colleague always so many biscuits is work. Wear this funny biscuit saying to work or when cooking at home. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem