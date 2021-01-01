From homefare
Homefare Biscuit Tufted in Linen Beige Queen Upholstered Bed
Advertisement
A bed should always inspire tranquility, comfort and a pleasant feeling of relaxation and this beautiful button-tufted bed handles it all with grace. Sleek linen-like fabric is soft to the touch, highlighting shade-matched buttons in the center of each stitch-bordered square. Plush foam cushioning amplifies the textured appearance across the headboard and shade-matched hinged side rails and a low footboard complete the look. This all-in-one style bed is easy to set up - simply assemble and add your favorite box spring, mattress and linens for an inviting look and feel. Infused with classic style and clean, modern lines, there's a reason this bed is one of our most popular offerings. Color: Beige.