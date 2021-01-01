Biryani Gift Pakistani Food Chicken Dum Pot Premium T-Shirt

The Biryani Present is for Pakistani Food Lover or Chicken Dum Biryani Eater who love to cook in Indian or Pakistan delicious pot recipe with rice. You love biryani spices and bowl seasoning? Then you'll love this too! The I Wonder If Biryani Thinks About Me too Apparel or Design is a funny art gift ideas for men, women or kids and Lover for birthday or Christmas. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.