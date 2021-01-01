From ironpower cute cats
Birma Cat Pet Portrait Tee - Cats Shirt for Cat Mom Tote Bag
Advertisement
Crew neck tee, cute cat, cute kitty, peeping cat, cat mom, cat dad, funny cat graphic, kitty graphic tee, feline graphics, funny feline, kitty lover, cat parent, kids, teens, cat lovers, cat parents, feline collectibles, cat collectibles, rare cat merch kitty graphic, cute kitty graphics, cat pet portrait, kitty cat tee, wild cat, kids, father, mother, cat mama, cat papa, cat rare items 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.