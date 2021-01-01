From chippewa
Chippewa Birkhead Tough Bark
Advertisement
The Chippewa Birkhead Tough Bark work boot offers all-day comfort and protection to get you through the toughest workdays. Style numbers: 55068 and 55069. Steel toe meets or exceeds ASTM F2413-18 impact and compression Standards and Electrical Hazard rated boots protect you from open electrical currents from the bottom up. Tested up to 18,000 volts. Full-lace work boot silhouette with ankle hooks and padded collar for secure fit. Tough Bark premium waterproof full grain leather. High abrasion nylon plus 400g of 3M Thinsulate Ultra. CHIP-A-TEXÂ® waterproof bootie keeps out the wet elements, while allowing moisture to escape, for a drier, more comfortable foot environment. The outside lugs are arranged to flex to remove debris when you step. FLEXWELT orthotic insole. GOODYEAR WELT midsole construction. Outsole is oil and slip resisting and ASTM 2913 Mark II F 1677 and or Satra F 2913 tested. Heavy Duty IQ sole - Good for - Utilities, Warehouse, Construction, Saw Mill Forestry, Linesmen, Oil Gas IQ Sole is made with traction in mind. CHIPPEWA I Q RUBBER outsole. Imported. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.