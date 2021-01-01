Birdy Short Arm Wall Sconce by Northern - Color: Black - Finish: Matte - (615)

Advertisement
The Birdy Short Arm Wall Sconce by Northern is a handsome and functional design originally created by Scandinavian designer Birger Dahl in 1952. Showcasing his signature and streamlined style, this modern sconce maintains its original shape as it brings a bright touch to surroundings. Clean, geometric shapes are softened with smooth contours to create the tapered shade, allowing this simple piece to remain a well-loved addition to interior spaces. An award-winning lighting and furniture brand, Northern is known for its visually stunning yet understated collections that embody traditional Norwegian design. From its beautiful oak hardwood tables and seating to its durable perforated steel office furniture, Northern specializes in taking classic designs and adding a creative twist. Well-suited to minimalist, contemporary, and even traditional interiors, Northerns inclusive approach continues to push design boundaries while remaining true to its core values of quality and functionality. Shape: Cone. Color: Black. Finish: Black with Brass