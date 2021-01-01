From kirkland's

Birds on Branch Canvas Art Print

$104.99 on sale
($139.99 save 25%)
In stock
Buy at kirkland'shome

Description

You'll love the textured look of this Birds on Branch Canvas Art Print! This serene scene's soft hues make it a sweet and neutral accent for any wall. Art measures 31.5L x 1.5W x 47.25H in. Distinctively printed on stretched canvas Wrapped edges complete the look Features birds on a tree branch subject Hues of yellow, brown, white, gray, black, and orange Comes ready for wall mount; no additional hanging hardware required Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com