Birds on Branch Canvas Art Print
You'll love the textured look of this Birds on Branch Canvas Art Print! This serene scene's soft hues make it a sweet and neutral accent for any wall. Art measures 31.5L x 1.5W x 47.25H in. Distinctively printed on stretched canvas Wrapped edges complete the look Features birds on a tree branch subject Hues of yellow, brown, white, gray, black, and orange Comes ready for wall mount; no additional hanging hardware required Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.