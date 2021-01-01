Buy your 61" Bird of Paradise Plant in Decorative Urn at Michaels. com. Evoke a tropical-inspired environment in your home or office with this 61" Bird of Paradise Plant in Decorative Urn. Evoke a tropical-inspired environment in your home or office with this 61" Bird of Paradise Plant in Decorative Urn. This potted plant is the perfect balance of color and texure, boasting evergreens that fan out with a lifelike quality and highlighted with bird of paradise blooms. Designed from the finest materials to convey a lifelike appearance - right down to the touch. Details: Green 21in. x 21in. x 61in. Made from synthetic materials Recommended for indoor use | 61" Bird of Paradise Plant in Decorative Urn By Nearly Natural | Michaels®