Nature's Instincts BIOTIN CONDITIONER 16oz

This product has not been tested on animals so you can have peace of mind while conditioning your hair. All ingredients that go into each package of Nature's Instincts Rejuvenating Biotin Conditioner are free from genetic modification, just like nature intended. Natural, organic ingredients make this product look and smell great without any need for artificial enhancements. Soy protein helps keep hair feeling silky smooth while biotin, saw palmetto and amino acids promote thicker-looking hair that feels full of body. Helps to boost necessary proteins for hair that looks denser and full of body.