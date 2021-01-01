From bior
Biore Rose Quartz + Charcoal Oil-Free Daily Purifying Cleanser, for Oily Skin, 6.77 fl oz
Advertisement
EXFOLIATING FACIAL CLEANSER - This cleanser for oily skin and beyond dives deep into pores targeting daily dirt, excess oil, and impurities to seriously purify and exfoliate.ENERGIZES SKIN AND DETOXIFIES PORES - Its formula purifies and detoxifies without disrupting or irritating skin after just one use. It absorbs excess oil and adds self-love to energize your skin as a pore cleanser.CLEANS 2X BETTER THAN BASIC CLEANSERS - Its cleansing molecules target dirt and other impurities instead of your skin's natural moisture, for a clean that's 2x better than a basic cleanser.ROSE QUARTZ AND SKIN PURIFYING TECHNOLOGY - Infused with rose quartz, the love crystal, and formulated using Japanese skin-purifying technology for radiant skin you'll love.#1 CHARCOAL CLEANSING BRAND - Natural charcoal targets impurities and lifts them from the skin's surface for beautifully clean skin and unclogged pores.