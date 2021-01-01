From matrix
Biolage By Matrix Volumebloom Cotton Conditioner, 33.8 Fl Oz
Advertisement
Rejuvenate your hair with help from Matrix Biolage Conditioner. It is specially designed for use with fine hair and is an excellent way to add weightless moisture. Biolage Volumebloom Conditioner is as gentle as cotton on your follicles and scalp and promotes extra volume for a fuller appearance. Its paraben-free formula is suitable for use with color-treated hair and helps to ensure extra shine. Combine Volumebloom Conditioner with your favorite shampoo for a well-rounded care regimen.