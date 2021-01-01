From dcw editions
Biny Spot LED Wall Sconce by DCW Editions - Color: Grey (BINYSPOT SW-LED-BL-NK-NS ETL)
The Biny Spot LED Wall sconce by DCW Ã©ditions is an articulate and simplistic design from the late French designer Jacques Biny. Beginning his career working with dÃ©cor, his pieces have an essential, pragmatic design that focuses on function. This minimalistic wall sconce features clean lines and a beautiful two-tone finish that keeps it modern and sophisticated while a ball joint allows this piece the ability to rotate 330°. Balancing aesthetics with architectural influences, this directional addition to spaces is upgraded with an energy-efficient light source, bringing an iconic design into the future Established in 2008, DCWs first item was a reproduction of the Lampe Gras, designed in 1921. This, as well as many of their other designs, are both durable and chic, creating timeless pieces made to last. This French designer company strives to pull from the past, utilize in the present, and look to the future. Shape: Round. Color: Grey.