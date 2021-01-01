From bingo lover gifts
Bingo Queen Tote Bag
Advertisement
Bingo Queen funny bingo royal crown design for lucky bingo players to wear on bingo night! Fun gift for your favorite Bingo Player who is obsessed with the game 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.