From bingo lover gifts

Bingo Queen Tote Bag

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Bingo Queen funny bingo royal crown design for lucky bingo players to wear on bingo night! Fun gift for your favorite Bingo Player who is obsessed with the game 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com