Binary Turns Me 1 Coder PC Programmer Binary Programming T-Shirt

This is a funny binary programmer design with "Binary Turns Me 1" quote for web developer, network engineer and coding lovers who loves writing code and have a sense of tech humor. For programmers, sys admin and any computer science student geek. Your friend is a software engineer, technical support help desk or coding expert? Perfect to be worn at long coding nights, at a software development job or at a home office. Computer engineering is great and only talented nerds and geeks can make it. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem