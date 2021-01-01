Billy-James Shag Hand-Tufted Brown Area Rug

The modern plush "Reagan" Shag Rug by Natural Area Rugs, made of premium Polyester, feels extremely soft underfoot and easy on the eyes. The tufted handmade rug is a perfect addition to any room.The Polyester rug looks beautiful when paired with both modern and traditional furnishings. Shaggy Area Rugs bring comfort and elegant style to any room. Crafted from a premium thick & soft shag pile the area rug feels luxurious, while its strength makes it a great choice for any part of the home, even in rooms with high foot traffic. This rug makes for a perfect addition to the living room, dining room, or bedroom adding a lush appeal to them. The luscious area rug feels remarkably soft on bare feet and resembles that of a wool rug. The elegant color of the shaggy rug complements modern decor. Shedding may occur for the first few uses but will diminish over time. The Shag rug is fire-retardant as well. When cared for properly, you'll be proud to display this attractive and durable Polyester rug in your home for many years. The shag is not only comfortable and warm on your feet, it gives your whole room a feeling of warmth, softness, and comfort. We recommend using a rug pad with your shag rug to help ensure that it does not move underfoot or slide out of place. Rug pads are also important for protecting both your floor and your rug. Care Tip: Do not pull loose fibers, cut the strands with scissors. Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 8'