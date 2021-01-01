Billups 28" Gloss Light Green Table Lamp
Description
Features:Cream aberdeen hardback3-Way socketProduct Type: StandardBase Color: Gloss Light GreenBase Material: MetalBase Material Details: NickelNumber of Lights: 1Dimmable: NoIntegrated LED: NoIntegrated LED Wattage: Integrated LED Brightness (Lumens): Integrated LED Color Temperature: Integrated LED Color Rendering Index (CRI): Integrated LED Rated Lifespan: Range of Fixture - Maximum LED: Range of Fixture - Minimum LED: What is Integrated LED: Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs Included: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Bulb Type: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Edison Bulb: Wattage: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Rated Bulb Life: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Bulb Not Included But Required: YesRecommended Bulb Shape: Recommended Bulb Shape Code: Maximum Wattage (per Bulb)(OLD): 150Maximum Wattage (per bulb): 150Bulb Base: E27/Medium (European)Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DryWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Country of Origin: United StatesBattery Operated: NoBattery Type: Switch Included: YesSwitch Type: 3-WaySwing Arm: NoArchitect Lamp: NoBuilt-in Outlet: NoBuilt-in USB Port: NoBuilt-in Wireless Charger: NoTheme: No ThemeLight Direction: AmbientProduct Care: Clean with soft clothStyle: CoastalShade Included: YesShade Color: CreamShade Material: LinenShade Material Details: Shade Shape: EmpireCrystal Component: NoReal Crystal: Crystal Color: Crystal Type: Set Type: SingleSeason: Smart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: Voltage: 120Shade Fitter Type: Spider/HarpBatteries Included: NoBattery Composition: Lead Acid Battery Composition: WITB Bulb Included: NoSpefications:150 Watts maxBS 476 Compliant: CALGreen Compliant: ADA Compliant: CE Certified: FIRA Certified: Dark Sky Compliant: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): TAA Compliant: ISO 14000 Certified: ETL Listed: cETL Listed: ISO 14001 Certified: UL Listed: Stiftung Warentest Note: TÜV Rheinland Certified: cUL Listed: ISO 9000 Certified: MET Listed: ISO 9001 Certified: ISTA 1A Certified: ISTA 3A or 6A Certified: RoHS Compliant: CSA Certified: UL 2108 Listed: Title 24 Compliant: Energy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: CPSIA Compliant: Fire Rated: UN 38.3 Testing Requirements: Battery Weight/Size: Batteries Contained in Equipment: Number of Cells/Batteries: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: CPG Compliant: GreenSpec: EPP Compliant: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: GREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: FSC Certified: ITTO Compliant: PEFC Certified: Reclaimed Wood: SFI Certified: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 28Overall Width - Side to Side: 16Overall Depth - Front to Back: 16Base Height - Top to Bottom: 28Base Width - Side to Side: 5Base Depth - Front to Back: 5Overall Weight: 9Shade: YesShade Height - Top to Bottom: 10.5Shade Width - Side to Side: 16Shade Depth - Front to Back: 16Cord: YesCord Length: 8