Billiejean 4 - Light Unique / Statement Bowl Pendant
Description
Features:PendantAccommodates: 4 x 100W medium base bulbs (not included)White frosted glass shadeCopper bronze patina finishFixture Design: Unique / StatementFixture Shape: BowlNumber of Lights: 4Number of Tiers: 1Light Direction: DownFinish: Copper bronze patinaStyle: Modern & ContemporaryShade Included: YesShade Material: GlassShade Color: White frostedPrimary Material: Metal;GlassGlass Type: FrostedWood Type: Crystal Component: Real Crystal: Crystal Color: Crystal Type: Sloped Ceiling Compatible: YesBulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs Included: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Edison Bulb: Bulb Type: Wattage: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Rated Bulb Life: Bulb Not Included But Required: YesRecommended Bulb Shape Code: A19Recommended Bulb Shape: Bulb Base: E26/Medium (Standard)Voltage: 120Maximum Wattage (per bulb): 100Power Source: HardwiredProduct Care: Wipe with a soft, dry clothCountry of Origin: ChinaSmart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: WITB Bulb Included: NoHanging Method: RodSpefications:UL or ETL listedCommercial OR Residential Certifications: YesUL Listed: YesWhat is UL Listed: The Underwriters Laboratories (UL) is an independent product safety certification organization that provides products with dry, damp, or wet location ratings.WEEE Recycling Required: YesDimensions:Adjustable to 73 inchesShade diameter: 21"Overall Weight: 20.9Adjustable Hanging Length: YesOverall Max Height: Overall Min Height: 36.75Body Height - Top to Bottom: 23.75Body Width - Side to Side: 21Body Depth - Front to Back: 21Shade: YesShade Height - Top to Bottom: Shade Width - Side to Side: Shade Depth - Front to Back: Chain Length: Wire Length: Fixture Cord Length: Assembly:Adult Assembly Required: YesEstimated Time to Assemble: Additional Tools Required: Installation Required: YesTools Needed for Installation: Warranty:Product Warranty: YesWarranty Length: 1 YearFull or Limited Warranty: LimitedWarranty Details: The warranty is limited to the correction of any defect in material and workmanship. The warranty does not cover the finish.