Billi-Jo 3-Light Kitchen Island Linear Pendant
Features:Kitchen island lightTransitional styleSatin opal glass shadeSatin nickel finishShade Included: YesHardwiring Kit Included: YesCanopy Included: YesFixture Design: Kitchen IslandFixture Shape: LinearNumber of Lights: 3Number of Tiers: 1Light Direction: UpFinish: Satin NickelStyle: TraditionalShade Included: YesShade Material: GlassShade Color: Satin opalPrimary Material: MetalDry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DryWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Integrated LED: NoIntegrated LED Wattage: Integrated LED Brightness (Lumens): Integrated LED Color Temperature: Integrated LED Rated Lifespan: Integrated LED Color Rendering Index (CRI): Range of Fixture - Maximum LED: Range of Fixture - Minimum LED: What is Integrated LED: Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs Included: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Edison Bulb: Bulb Type: Wattage: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Rated Bulb Life: Bulb Not Included But Required: YesRecommended Bulb Shape Code: Recommended Bulb Shape: Bulb Base: E26/Medium (Standard)Voltage: 120Maximum Wattage (per bulb): 100Country of Origin: ChinaPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseSmart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: WITB Bulb Included: NoHanging Method: RodDS Primary Product Style: ModernDS Secondary Product Style: Transitional ModernSpefications:Dimensions:Length: 4 x 8", 4 x 12" and 6 x 16" rods InchesOverall Weight: 13.2Canopy Included: YesCanopy Height - Top to Bottom: Canopy Width - Side to Side: Canopy Depth - Front to Back: Adjustable Hanging Length: YesOverall Max Height: Overall Min Height: Body Height - Top to Bottom: 4.5Body Width - Side to Side: 32Body Depth - Front to Back: 4.25Shade: YesShade Height - Top to Bottom: Shade Width - Side to Side: Shade Depth - Front to Back: Chain Length: Wire Length: Fixture Cord Length: Assembly:Installation Required: YesTools Needed for Installation: Warranty: