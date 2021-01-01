From elite global solutions
Bilbao Melamine 96 fl oz. Serving Bowl
Oval Bowl w/ Handles, 11 5/8" x 11" x 4 1/2" - 6 1/2" h., 3 qt., Bilbao. Smooth, glossy exterior. Designed with handles to accommodate serving. Premium and Heavyweight Melamine. Commercial and Residential Dishwasher Safe. Reusable Melamine Serveware is Shatter Proof and Chip Resistant.Features:Commercial and Residential Dishwasher SafeDesigned with handles to accommodate servingPremium and Heavyweight MelamineReusable melamine dinnerware is shatterproof and chip resistantSmooth, glossyProduct Type: Serving bowlFood Safe: YesColor: Shape: OvalPattern: Solid ColorPrimary Material: MelamineMicrowave Safe: NoDishwasher Safe: YesOven Safe: NoMaximum Temperature: Number of Bowls Included: 1Additional Items: NoLid Included: NoTray Included: NoUtensil Included: NoNumber of Utensils Included: Utensil Type: Utensil Material: Number of Tiers: Country of Origin: ChinaStyle: Modern & ContemporaryMount Type: Pedestal Base: NoHandles: YesPTFE Free: YesCapacity: 96Theme: No ThemeNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationHoliday / Occasion: No HolidaySupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: PFOA Free: YesProduct Care: Hand Wash OnlySpefications:Certifications: YesFIRA Certified: NoCommercial OR Residential Certifications: YesUL Listed: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesSCS Certified: NoFDA Approved: YesSOR/2016-175 - Glazed Ceramics and Glassware Regulations : Canada Product Restriction: Reason for Restriction: cUL Listed: NSF Certified: NoFire Rated: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: ITTO Compliant: SFI Certified: Reclaimed Wood: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 6.5Overall Width at Top - Side to Side: 11.63Overall Depth at Top - Front to Back: 11Overall Product Weight: 2.2Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: Yes Color: Black