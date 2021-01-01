GiGi Brazilian Bikini Waxing Microwave Formula, Home Hair Removal Kit

COMPLETE BRAZILIAN HAIR WAXING KIT: From the most trusted brand among waxing professionals, comes GiGi Brazilian Bikini Hard Wax Kit. This depilatory set contains every wax tool you need for the most effective wax possible. It comes complete with all professional tools such as the Brazilian Bikini Wax Microwave Formula (8oz). Pre-Hon Lotion (2oz), Pre-Epilation Oil (2oz), Wax Off (2oz), Slow Grow (2oz), 5 Small Accu Edge Applicators and 5 Large Accu Edge Applicators. NO STRIP DEPILATORY HARD WAX: This no-strip hair removal system is easy to use and provides a spa-quality wax every time. The hard wax's main ingredients help protect, soothe and hydrate the skin throughout the hair removal process. There are no muslin cloth strips as this is a hard wax, so you just pull the strip of wax to remove hair. It’s designed to remove unwanted hair in the bikini area. It works like magic on every skin and hair type, reducing the need for tweezing and clean up! SMOOTH, FLAWLESS, AND HAIR-FREE SKIN FOR WEEKS: Step up your hair removal game this time of year with the GiGi Brazilian Bikini Hard Wax Kit! This is the perfect wax for stubborn hairs, like the ones from the bikini area. The gentle formula in this depilatory solution will help dissolve any dirt and dead skin cells, making sure you don’t get ingrown hairs. This removes almost all the hairs from a single pass, making no matter which area of your body you want, silky smooth and hair-free! ECONOMICAL, AT-HOME SPA EXPERIENCE: Salon waxing adds up fast, one wax session can save time from your morning routine by eliminating waxing spa visits! With GiGi Brazilian Bikini Hard Wax Kit, you have everything you need for a nearly pain-free stripless waxing session at a fraction of the cost. The hair is pulled out from the root, it grows back thinner over time and makes the hair grow slower and finer. It’s all you need to stay fuzz-free for up to six weeks! TOP PICK HOME WAXING SYSTEM: GiGi is the most trusted brand by the Professionals in hair waxing and removal. It’s proudly made in the USA. You only have to pay for this kit once, then you just have to replace the wax once you run out of. It’s a pretty amazing complete hair removal kit and crafted for use for delicate and sensitive areas. It is designed as a premium waxing kit to satisfy all your wishes and desires!