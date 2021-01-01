Ganni Bikini Bottom in Baby Blue. - size 34/2 (also in 36/4, 38/6, 40/8) Ganni Bikini Bottom in Baby Blue. - size 34/2 (also in 36/4, 38/6, 40/8) Self: 78% polyamide 22% elastaneLining: 83% recycled polyamide 17% elastane. Made in Portugal. Machine wash. Twist detail at hip. Item not sold as a set. GANR-WX3. A3250. Founded in 2000, the Ganni brand aims to design effortless staples for a woman's wardrobe that she's tempted to reach for day in and day out. By doing this, they create quality fashion that can be worn in many different ways to suit any personal style.