From columbia
Columbia Big Tall Thistletown Park Crew
Advertisement
In or out of town, look and feel great in a Columbia Big Tall Thistletown Park Crew. Modern classic fit is relaxed, but not sloppy, and perfect for everyday activities. Omni-Wick technology draws perspiration from high-moisture zones and disperses it across the fabric surface for faster drying. UPF 15 fabrication protects skin during outdoor activity by blocking harmful Ultraviolet A and Ultraviolet B rays (UVA and UVB). Classic crew neck. Short-sleeve coverage. Brand mark embroidered at left chest. Straight hemline. 67% polyester, 33% cotton. Machine wash cold, tumble dry low. Imported. Measurements: Length: 32 in Product measurements were taken using size 1X. Please note that measurements may vary by size.