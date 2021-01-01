PLUS PLUS BIG - Open Play Set - 90 Piece - Basic Color Mix, Construction Building Stem Toy, Interlocking Large Puzzle Blocks for Toddlers and Preschool

SIMPLE DESIGN - FUELS CREATIVITY: One shape, endless possibilities! Every brick easily connects to the next. Create colorful flat mosaics or work in 3-D to make more intricate builds. Mix and match any Plus-Plus set to bring more ideas to life! EDUCATIONAL FUN: Plus-Plus empowers children with free explorative play as they encourage fine motor skills, logic, creativity and imagination all without the use of screens. A great STEM toy. PERFECT FOR ON-THE-GO: Design and build your creations any way you want, wherever you want! Great for every adventure – car rides, restaurants, a friend’s house, or in your own living room. Stay entertained for hours! BUILDING SET INCLUDES: This open play set includes 90 BIG pieces and an idea guide booklet. SUGGESTED FOR AGES: Friendly for ages 18 months and up, these BIG pieces are great for little hands or bigger ideas. Each piece measures 2" x 1 1/8". Well-suited for preschool and early learning environments mixing play and creativity! Skill level: Intermediate, Manufacturer: Plus Plus