eeBoo Big Cats 20 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle

Big Cats features cats of all sizes and stripes: tiger, lion, leopard, cheetah and more cavort in a vibrant landscape, reminding us of the variety and grandeur of big cats from around the world. Illustrated by Linda Bleck. PIECE COUNT: 20 large, glossy pieces that fit and snap together with ease. PUZZLE SIZE is 15 x 11 inches when finished. Packaging size is: 7" x 5" x 2". A HIGH-QUALITY jigsaw puzzle perfect for ages 3 and up. SCREEN-FREE FUN: For over 25 years, eeBoo has created wholesome, educational games and activities that cultivate conversation, socialization, and skill-building while introducing our world., Manufacturer: eeBoo