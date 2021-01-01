Big Brother Sister Sibling Relationship Sis Welcome Party T-Shirt

I'm Thankful For My Little Sister - This cute lil sis design is a great idea for a big brother or big sister who is happy for having the family's new bundle of joy or a newborn sister. Ideal for baby homecoming, family photoshoot and welcome party. This cool neonate funny design is about birth order humor and is for your elder son to celebrate her delivery of his lil sis. Perfect for young boys who has siblings and parents that are excited in welcoming their loveable babe. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem