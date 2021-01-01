Big Bell Pendant Light by Antonangeli - Color: Silver (BIGBELLC2HALUMINUM)

Advertisement
The Big Bell Pendant Light was designed by Sergio Brioschi in 2003, and is made in Italy. The classic Big Bell Pendant Light showcases a timeless bell shaped design. This stunning lamp is constructed from anodized aluminum and is available in your choice of Halogen lamping (equivalent LED lamps can be used) or Metal-halide lamping with 8 different finishes options. Suitable for both residential and commercial applications, the Big Bell Pendant Light looks best in modern living rooms, entryways and dining areas. Founded in 1977, Antonangeli has become a leader in fusing traditional lighting materials with innovative design. Based on the principles that lighting should stem beyond functionality, Antonangeli's products have strong, emotion-inciting personality. Bell pendants, bare bulb lamps, and LED floor lights give the Antonangeli consumer a variety of lighting options that feature traditional materials reworked for a modern space. Shape: Bell. Color: Silver.