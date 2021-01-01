From hublot
Hublot Big Bang Pop Art Mat Dark Rose Dial Chronograph Limited Edition Ladies Watch 341.SG.7379.LR.1222.POP15
Silver-tone polished and satin-finished stainless steel case with a two-tone (pink and green) rubber and colored alligator strap. Fixed silver-tone polished stainless steel set with 36 tsavorites bezel. Mat dark rose dial with rhodium-plated hands and Arabic numeral/ index hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Date display between 4 and 5 o'clock position. Chronograph - three sub-dials displaying: 60 second, 30 minute and 12-hour. Hublot Calibre HUB4300 Automatic movement, based upon ETA 2894, containing 37 Jewels, composed of 278 parts, bitting at 28800 vph, and has a power reserve of approximately 42 hours. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Transparent case back. Round case shape, case size: 41 mm. Deployment buckle clasp. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: chronograph, date, hour, minute, second. Additional Info: limited edition- - 200 pieces. Big Bang Pop Art Series. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Item Variations: 341 SG 7379 LR 1222 POP15, 341-SG-7379-LR-1222-POP15, 341SG7379LR1222POP15. Hublot Big Bang Pop Art Mat Dark Rose Dial Chronograph Limited Edition Ladies Watch 341.SG.7379.LR.1222.POP15.