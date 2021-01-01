From mercer41
Biddlesden 24" L x 18" W Wallpaper Tile
Advertisement
This Biddlesden 24' L Metallic Backsplash creates a stylish accent and revitalizes any interior within a very short time and simplified preparation. You will not have to wait for them to acquire desired authentic look, you get it right out of the box. There is no need for filling nail-holes, chips, cracks, smoothing the surface or sealing with a primer; use the wallpaper to create the right atmosphere. The wall coverings are not only easy to install and dismantle, they are also aesthetic, lightweight, water resistant and maintenance free. It also provides a rustic decorative view suited for kitchens and any wash basin surroundings, such as restroom areas, refreshment areas, food preparation areas, cafeterias and more.