Add a fun look to your front porch with this darling Bicycle Doormat! You'll love how its whimsical accents give your space an inviting, welcoming touch. Doormat measures 36L x 24W in. Crafted of vinyl and coir Bicycle design Features the phrase "Welcome" Hues of black and tan Care: Clean by shaking or brushing. Keep out of standing water. To prolong life, best used in sheltered area. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.