Best in Show Dog Gifts Bichon Frise Dog Gift Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

The Biewer Terrier is an elegant, longhaired, tri-colored toy terrier whose only purpose in life is to love and be loved. They maintain a charming, whimsical attitude well into adulthood. Carrying around a toy or two is not surprising. If you are training, showing, breeding, focused on agility or obedience, this design is a modern way to show your love for your favorite dog breed. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only