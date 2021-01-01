From lnc
LNC Bianca Modern Moroccan Trellis Merlot Red/Beige 8 ft. x 10 ft. Area Rug
Accent your decor with the striking style. Indoor rug boasts an abstract, painterly pattern in a monochromatic color palette, making it the ideal design element to complete any space, whether it is your living room, dining room, bedroom or anywhere else. Its timeless appeal and neutral shades are sure to compliment any existing interior design and elevate it to the next level, without overwhelming it. Made of a blend of polypropylene and polyester, it has wonderful texture that makes any room feel more inviting, while providing excellent resistance to stain and fading of colors. The multi textured yarns and multi layers of simple but elegant colors of this shag rug will give luxurious feel to any setting, whether for home or office use. Inspired from Moroccan authentic design features updated colors that are popular in today’s fashion trends. Color: Merlot Red/Beige.