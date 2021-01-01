From vista shops
BeYOUtiful Crystal And Antique Silver Style Statement Necklace
Nothing says "Be YOU to be Beautiful " like the BeYOUtiful Crystal And Antique Silver Style Statement Necklace. What really makes this necklace beautiful is when you wear it. The pear shaped Crystals of the BeYOUtiful Necklace come in beautiful colors like Teal Blue, Green Emerald, Crystal Clear and Smokey Quartz. and they all drape from an antique silver tone thick chain which makes it one bold statement necklace. DETAILS: The Crystals are faceted to shine from any angle. Antique Chain with Silver finishing and non tarnish coating. Necklace length outside is 24 inches inside is 20 inches with 2 inches extension. Select from beautiful colors like: Teal Blue, Green Emerald, Crystal Clear and Smokey Quartz. It comes in a gift box.