Beware I Brake For Rocks Collector Rockhound Funny Geologist T-Shirt

So grab your rockhounding tools like rock pick, rock tumbler and rockhound hammer and start your rock collecting adventure with palentology & archeologist scientists who says: "Wait i see a rock" on the next agate expedition to work on a rock collection. Vintage geologist design with funny geology quote about rock hunting and rockhounding for any rock collector, geology teacher & mineral collector who loves hiking trip vacation in the mountains to collect rocks, crystals and fossils with a rock pick hammer Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem