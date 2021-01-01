Bevis 86" Wide Revolution Performance Fabrics® Reversible Sofa & Chaise

This reversible sofa and chaise lounge anchors your living room and gives you a spot to hang out and enjoy your next movie marathon. It's made from solid and engineered wood, with tapered dowel legs for a mid-century modern look. This sectional sofa features fabric upholstery and a foam fill with sinuous springs for plenty of support whenever you need to relax. Buttonless tufting on the seats and pillow backs round out this standout design. Two toss pillows are also included. A minimum door width of 32" is required. Fabric: Black