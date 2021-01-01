From patton wall decor
Beveled Wall Accent Mirror With Antiqued Mirror Panel Border 22"x28" by Patton Wall Decor
The Beveled Wall Accent Mirror With Antiqued Mirror Panel Border blends modern design and classic transitional style with it's "frameless" frame. This beveled rectangular mirror is beautifully framed in stepped beveled mirror tiles that add a dramatic accent to a staple wall decor piece. Each tile frames the central mirror and showcases an elegantly clouded antiqued pattern inspired by the unique textures and hues of yesteryear. Beveled glass is both polished and glam that effortlessly pulls any room together. Hangs securely to any wall surface with industrial hangers on the back that make installation a snap. Measures 28 inches high x 22 inches wide x 1 inch deep. Add this vintage meets modern element to brighten up your space with the meticulously crafted mirror.