Better Homes and Gardens Black and White Summit 12 Piece Bed in a Bag Bedding Set, Queen
Freshen up the look of your bedroom with this Better Homes and Gardens Summit 12 Piece Bed in a Bag Bedding Set. The Better Homes and Gardens 12 Piece Bedding Set includes a comforter, two shams, fitted sheet, flat sheet with color coordinated cuff, 2 matching pillows cases, three decorative pillows, and two bonus embroidered pillowcases. The comforter features super soft garment washed fabric with a beautiful embroidery motif. The included sheet set is super soft with a color banded edge for that hotel style aesthetic. The three decorative pillows included in the set are a faux fur pillow, textured pillow and embroidered pillow. The two shams and 2 bonus pillowcases included in the set have embroidered details. The Better Homes and Gardens Summit 12 Piece Bedding Set has everything you need to dress up your bed. This bedding set is the true definition of luxurious comfort. The versatility with this bedding set allows you to change the look of your room as you wish. This Better Homes and Gardens Summit 12 Piece Bedding Set is durable to last for years, and can be machine washed. Get your Better Homes and Gardens 12 Piece Bedding Set today!