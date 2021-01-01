From rosecliff heights
Betsy Patio Dining Chair
The outdoor patio armless dining chairs are an exceptional fit for your outdoor seating needs. With a solid eucalyptus frame that naturally repels moisture, the island dining chairs bring a new aesthetic to outdoor dining. Wrapped in resilient regatta rope cording, the seat and back provide a remarkable level of comfort while still allowing the elements to pass through. We stand by the quality, the craftsmanship, and the integrity of our product by offering a 1-year for all our products. The island chairs come in your choice of silver with an Earth finish frame (dark) or grey in and teak frame (light) and are sold as a set of two. Color: Gray, Frame Color: Teak