BETSEY JOHNSON Betsey's Leopard 4-Piece Charcoal Black Animal Print Satin Queen Sheet Set

The playful and eye-catching Leopard print of Betseys Leopard Satin Sheet Set from Betsey Johnson is the perfect way to bring an extra bit of flair and style to your bedroom. Every piece of this satin sheet set is soft to the touch and can be used to playfully contrast the look of your space or complement your Betsey Johnson inspired decor. Set is machine washable for easy and convenient care. The fitted sheet is fully elasticized to prevent slipping from your mattress and ensure a perfect fit. Queen sheet set includes: one flat sheet (102"L x 88"W), one fitted sheet (80"L x 60"W) and two pillowcases (20"L x 30"W). King sheet set includes: one flat sheet (102"L x 104"W), one fitted sheet (80"L x 78"W) and two pillowcases (20"L x 40"W). Color: Charcoal Black.