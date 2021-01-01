From noir
Beth Credenza
Advertisement
Features:Product Type: CredenzaColor: PaleMain Material: Solid WoodMaterial Details: Main Material Finish Application: Primary Manufactured Wood Type: Cabinets Included: YesNumber of Doors: 2Soft Close or Self Close Doors: Magnetic Door Catches: Locking Doors: Sliding Doors: Glass Doors: Shelves Included: YesNumber of Interior Shelves: Number of Exterior Shelves: Adjustable Shelves: NoCable Management: NoTipover Restraint Device Included: NoCountry of Origin: IndonesiaStyle: Modern & ContemporaryWood: YesDS Wood Tone: Espresso WoodDS Primary Product Style: ModernDS Secondary Product Style: Mid-Century ModernWood Species: MahoganySpefications:Composite Wood Product (CWP): NoCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 34Overall Width - Side to Side: 61Overall Depth - Front to Back: 18Shelving: YesShelf Depth - Front to Back: Distance Between Shelves: Shelf Width - Side to Side: Cabinets: YesCabinet Interior Height - Top to Bottom: Interior Cabinet Width - Side to Side: Interior Cabinet Depth - Front to Back: Overall Product Weight: 93Feet Height - Top to Bottom: 9Assembly:Warranty: