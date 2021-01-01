From arc'teryx
Arc'teryx Beta AR Pants
Go the distance in your mountain activities with the Arc'teryx Beta AR Pants, highly versatile GORE-TEX pants delivering waterproof, windproof, durable, breathable weather protection. The Arc'Teryx Nu water repellent treatment repels water from the fabric surface, and taped seams increase waterproof protection. The pant is specifically patterned for mobility and comfort in an athletic fit that not only looks good, but won't get caught on gear or the brush you just walked past. A hip pocket for stashing essentials, 3/4 length leg zips for easy on off, and Keprotec instep patches for protecting the pant against sharp edges. High performance weather protection and materials, emphasizing versatility for multiple activities. The GORE-TEX PRO with Most Rugged Technology, a next-gen material delivering maximum durability. Arcteryx Nu water repellent treatment. WaterTight side zips provide drop-seat functionality. A hidden RECCO reflector improves searchability in emergency situations. Athletic fit for a slimmer more flattering profile. Athletic fit ensures optimal ventilation with comfort and mobility. Cordura PowderCuff lace hooks affixes pant to boot. Micro-seam allowance (1.6 mm) reduces bulk and weight. Adjustable webbing belt, zip fly with snap. Single zippered hip pocket. Articulated knees and gusseted crotch. Reinforced knees, seat and lower legs. Keprotec instep patches provide superior protection against damage by boots, crampons and ski edges. Adjustable pant cuff drawcord. 100% nylon. Machine wash cold. Imported. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 32 in Outseam: 42 in Inseam: 33 in Front Rise: 10 in Back Rise: 14 in Leg Opening: 18 in Product measurements were taken using size MD, inseam 32. Please note that measurements may vary by size.