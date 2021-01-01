Bestlite BL9S Pendant Light by GUBI - Color: Black - Finish: Matte - (10010344)

Advertisement
The Bestlite BL9 Pendant Light from Gubi is a stark and simple piece with an iconic design influenced by the German Bauhaus school of thought. Designed in 1930 by Robert Dudley Best, it was first adopted for use in garages and the Royal Air Force engineering department due to its high functionality and clean industrial look before reaching acclaim within modern design. Its smooth and solid shade offers a minimalistic yet striking effect as it sends light downward in a single even flow. Founded in 1967, GUBI is a Scandinavian furniture, lighting, and home accessories company based in Copenhagen, Denmark. They have focused on emerging designs and acquiring iconic, modernist designs from the 1930s to the 1970s, and their selection is internationally recognized. From the chic, functional Grashoppa Floor Lamp, designed by Greta Grossman, to the luxurious, elegant TS Side Table, Marble - Black Frame, their products are timeless and versatile. Shape: Dome. Color: Black. Finish: Chrome with Black