Bestlite BL6 Wall Sconce by Gubi - Color: Silver - Finish: Polished Chrome - (10010217)

Advertisement
Designed by Robert Dudley Best for GUBI, the Bestlite BL6 Wall Sconce perfectly blends unique aesthetics with functionality. The color of the textile cord matches the color of the shade. The swing arm can be moved horizontally to position the light easily. The shade is ball-jointed for the arm for adjustable task light. The Bestlite BL6 is hardwired with an on/off switch on the backplate. The industrious with which is on full display in the detailing, creating a lamp that is an elegant addition to any modern space. Founded in 1967, GUBI is a Scandinavian furniture, lighting, and home accessories company based in Copenhagen, Denmark. They have focused on emerging designs and acquiring iconic, modernist designs from the 1930s to the 1970s, and their selection is internationally recognized. From the chic, functional Grashoppa Floor Lamp, designed by Greta Grossman, to the luxurious, elegant TS Side Table, Marble - Black Frame, their products are timeless and versatile. Color: Silver. Finish: Chrome with Black