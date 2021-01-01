Bestier Cube Bookcase Mid-Century Bookshelf Modern Display Open Storage Bookcase Freestanding Decorative Organizer Shelves For Living Room Bedroom Hom

Features:Mid-Century Modern Stylish Bookcase - Not only a bookcase, the display bookcase covered with faux ashwood grain finish, perfect for your living room, bedroom, study, hallway, making it a striking bookcase unit in your room.3 Tier Shelves Open Storage Space - 7 ample cube spaces helps you to sort books, framed photos, potted plants, knickknacks, and other ornaments. A perfect bookcase organizer provides a refreshing feeling for you and your family.High-Quality Material - The top and bottom board made of 10.2" P2 Hollow-Core Panel; the middle frame board built by P2 Particle Board, all certified by CARB, which ensures safe and healthy in daily use. The bookcase surface covered with wood grain melamine, easy to clean, waterproof and scratch-resistant.Heavy Duty Sturdy - 4 splayed and tapered solid wood legs and a middle metal leg, which offers durable stability and strong load-bearing capacity for long-lasting use. Each shelf can hold up to 60 pounds, it's still stable even full of books and decorative items.Assembly Required & 100% Satisfaction - Please refer to the instructions and assembly video carefully before installation, and then assemble this modern bookcase step by step. We always offer you professional customer service both before and after your purchase. Don't hesitate to buy it! 【Product dimension: 37.4"L x 11.6"W x 48.4"H】Spefications:Dimensions:Assembly:Warranty: