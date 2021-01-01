Yaya Mother's Day Gifts by Vine Mercantile Best Yaya Ever - Cute Gifts for Grandma Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Celebrate a beloved Yaya or new grandmother with this sweet gift that's perfect for Mothers Day or for announcing your new grandma status, featuring a sweet and traditional nickname for grandma. Elegant design features "Best Yaya Ever" in white calligraphy script lettering on a dark floral background with ivory, blush pink, and burgundy roses and peonies. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only